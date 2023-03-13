Kacey’s Seafood & More is rebuilding after crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owners of Kacey’s Seafood & More have learned that its building is structurally sound and now they are getting everything done to reopen. According to co-owner Michael Garey, the goal is to have the restaurant back up and running in a couple of weeks. All of this comes after a car came plowing through the restaurant front on March 10 injuring two people.

The driver of the car is a 16-year-old girl who is charged with driving without a license and causing serious injury. A couple dining outside the restaurant were injured in the crash, a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. According to Garey, the two went into surgery Monday morning and are expected to make it.

“You should not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle without a license. It’s too early to place blame, It’s too early to say we know all the facts. My heart breaks for the girl. I ask everyone to please keep praying for the injured couple and keep praying for the 16-year-old driver,” said Garey.

The restaurant is working with a construction crew that placed shoring poles to secure the wall while their engineer designs a rebuilding plan. Garey said the biggest challenge is getting the glass for the restaurant.

“We’ve been told that glass is on a five to eight-week waiting pattern right now so we may have to open this with some form of plywood or plexiglass. You know we’re hoping, we’re hoping to try and work as hard as we can and be open in a week or two,” said Garey.

Wendy Johnson is the owner of She & I Hair Salon right next to the restaurant. She said she’s amazed at all the progress to get the restaurant open again, especially after the scary events on March 10th.

“The sound of that car hitting the front of this building shook the whole building. Everyone in my salon ran out the door in a panic. We were stunned to see what we saw all of the people and all of the debris. my heart sank for the restaurant, for the couple, for the young girl, and everyone involved,” said Johnson.

The driver was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on March 10.

