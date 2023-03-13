Investigation underway after complaint filed against former Manatee County administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a citizen complaint regarding former Manatee County administrator Dr. Scott Hopes.

Dr. Hopes resigned last month. An emergency meeting was held by the Manatee County Commission to install Lee Washington as his successor. The separation agreement negotiated with Hopes says the end of Scott’s employment as a voluntary resignation and separation are without cause and that Hopes departs “in good standing in all relevant respects.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the complaint was in reference to the county-issued cellphone and tablet of former county administrator, Scott Hopes. That complaint is currently being investigated.

No further information is being released at this time.

Hopes will receive four months severance pay, and will be paid for all accrued sick and vacation pay. His health insurance will continue for another year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.