A gloomy start for Suncoast spring breakers

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gray skies, rain, and red tide was the scene at nearly all the beaches on the Suncoast for the first day of spring break.

Anahi Casas Perez is visiting her friend Christina Lutton in Sarasota from Kansas City. She said her first impression was a bit shocking.

“They say Florida is the Sunshine State. But, where is the sunshine? That’s my question—my first impression,” said Casas Perez.

Lutton thought she would be treating her friend to a nice day at the beach. Instead, they had to come up with a plan B.

“I feel bad. I feel like I’m lying to them,” said Lutton. “I swear it’s so nice but I don’t have much to show for it.”

Bradley Satill and his family visited from Orlando. While their beach day wasn’t what they expected—they’re staying positive about the remainder of their vacation.

“It’s great to still get away. We’re here on the beach with the family. Could be worse,” said Satill. “It’s a little bit of a bummer but the stores are open and we’re supporting the local economy over here.”

Mysterium Escape Rooms’ Store Manager Nicholas Williamson explained bad weather and spring break are a great combo for his business.

“I expect us to sell most of what we have available tonight,” said Williamson. “We stay pretty busy during spring break. Especially when it’s rainy outside our business does pick up a little because nobody wants to be at the beach when there’s tornado warnings.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

