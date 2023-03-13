First Alert Weather Day - Scattered thunderstorms followed by much cooler air!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, with a cold front dropping south across the Suncoast. A few showers could develp early in the day, then stronger thunderstorms develop for lunchtime and afternoon. We even have a slight change of an isolated severe storm. Our main threat is gusty winds and possibly a heavy downpour with some of the individual thunderstorm cells today. Much cooler air moves in after the front passes for the middle of the week. Dry weather settles in for the rest of the week. But another front could time out for Saturday, bringing another chance for a few showers or storms.

Red tide effects could increase Monday as winds pick up out of the west. That wind could push the red tide toxins on shore. But northerly winds take over for the rest of the week, which should bring the red tide irritation down as the winds blow offshore, at least for a few days. The concentrations of the red tide algae are likely to stay in the Medium to High range for the immediate future.

FAWD (Station)

