Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Weather Day - Scattered thunderstorms followed by much cooler air!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, with a cold front dropping south across the Suncoast. A few showers could develp early in the day, then stronger thunderstorms develop for lunchtime and afternoon. We even have a slight change of an isolated severe storm. Our main threat is gusty winds and possibly a heavy downpour with some of the individual thunderstorm cells today. Much cooler air moves in after the front passes for the middle of the week. Dry weather settles in for the rest of the week. But another front could time out for Saturday, bringing another chance for a few showers or storms.

Red tide effects could increase Monday as winds pick up out of the west. That wind could push the red tide toxins on shore. But northerly winds take over for the rest of the week, which should bring the red tide irritation down as the winds blow offshore, at least for a few days. The concentrations of the red tide algae are likely to stay in the Medium to High range for the immediate future.

FAWD
FAWD(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closing Sunday morning for Skyway 10K

Latest News

THUMBNAIL
Futurecast
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - March 12, 2023
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 11, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - March 11, 2023