City of Sarasota working to remove dead fish, other marine debris

Crews are working to clear marine debris
Crews are working to clear marine debris
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with the City of Sarasota are working to pick up marine debris from City of Sarasota parks and rights-of-way.

The city and county have both been watching for red-tide debris levels to meet thresholds for removal crews to be dispatched. The City says the amount of debris they’re encountering is relatively low. That could change as the wind and tides change.

Red Tide levels are still listed as medium to high at different beaches in Sarasota County.

You can check those here before you head to the beach.

