Chilly weather moves in for a couple of days

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the cold front has moved through our area look for temperatures to chill out a bit through Thursday morning. Temperatures will slip below the average over the next couple of days due to the cold winds blowing out of the north through Thursday morning.

We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds at times on Tuesday with highs only warming into the low 70s after the day starts out in the mid to upper 50s. The average high for this time of year is 78 degrees. The average low is 58 degrees. It will be breezy with winds up to 10-15 mph and an occasional gust up to 20 mph.

On Wednesday we start off chilly with lows in the low 50s for most everyone, and highs only warming to about 72 degrees. It will be noticeably drier with low humidity moving in on those north winds.

Thursday morning will be another cool start with lows in the low 50s but we quickly warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon as those winds turn more toward the east later in the day.

St. Patrick’s day looks nice with generally sunny skies with lows in the low 60s and a high around 80 degrees. Should be a really nice day!

Another quick hitting storm system will develop in the Gulf and swing another cold front our way on Saturday. This system will bring considerable cloudiness and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. More and more it is looking like we will see an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day on Saturday. The rain chance is high on Saturday going up to 60%.

Nice for St. Patrick's Day (WWSB)

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for a few showers as the front clears out. The high on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.