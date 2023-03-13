Advertise With Us
Bradenton man sentenced for murder during robbery

Kevin Jimenez
Kevin Jimenez(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been convicted of second degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Feb. 2022.

The crime occurred in a Sarasota apartment complex. The state attorney says that Kevin Jimenez and his 16-year-old girlfriend lured the victim , Reyes Lopez, to meet up and smoke cannabis inside the car.

When Jimenez arrived at the apartment complex, he concealed himself in the back passenger seat with a borrowed firearm and laid in wait for Lopez. As Lopez approached, Jimenez started to get out of the car with the gun, but Lopez, alarmed by shouting inside the car, drew his own weapon in self-defense. Jimenez fired from inside the car, shooting Lopez in the face and shattering the car’s rear passenger window. Jimenez then jumped out of the car, grabbed the dying man’s firearm, and fled the scene with his girlfriend. The pair were at large for three days until their arrest on February 24, 2022.

Jimenez is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

