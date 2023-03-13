ABC7 First Alert Weather Day Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for some disruptive weather to move in on Monday, mainly around midday and through the late afternoon as a cold front moves in. This front will bring considerable cloudiness with a good chance for some much needed rain. We will have a 60% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms some of which could be severe. Although the chance for severe weather is marginal you still need to keep and eye to the sky and to your ABC7 First Alert Weather app through the day for any warning that may be issued.

Better chance for rain late morning through mid afternoon (WWSB)

The best chance for the rain will be from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday. We could also see a few showers pop up prior to the cold front moving in later in the day the rain chance is at 30% earlier in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy though out the day with the winds picking up out of the west and then turning to the NW later in the afternoon once the front moves south of the area.

It will still be warm on Monday with lows around 70 degrees to start the day and warm into the upper 70s to near 80 by the early afternoon.

Monday night we will still see some lingering showers but will taper off by midnight and then we will see winds turn to the NW at 15-20 mph and gusting a little higher than that at times. We will have small craft advisories for boaters from Monday through Tuesday afternoon. Lows overnight will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday look for variable cloudiness with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and breezy and cool conditions. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday we start off with lows in the low to mid 50s and only warm into the low 70s by early afternoon. We should see plenty of sunshine through the day.

Looking good for St. Patrick's Day (WWSB)

Thursday morning grab your jacket as lows will be around 50 degrees for most, a little warmer near the coast. We could even see some areas inland drop down to the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and will warm into the upper 70s by 2 p.m.

The next storm system moves in on Saturday of next week with a good chance for more showers so keep the umbrella handy.

