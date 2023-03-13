Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Latest News

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
Many neighboring communities have eliminated plastic bags from their yard waste collection...
Sarasota County to stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
Scott Hopes speaks to the Manatee County Commission Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Investigation underway after complaint filed against former Manatee County administrator