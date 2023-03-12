Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Sarasota Police Department two people are fighting for their lives at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a single motorcycle crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at US 41 and 14th Street in Sarasota at 3:38 a.m. closing down north and southbound lanes for multiple hours.

SPD posted about the crash on their social media accounts to notify residents of the lane closures. The post said two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed and both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lee Hagood with West Coast Florida Riders said it’s all too often that people hear about motorcycle accidents and the group is sending prayers to those injured.

“Its crushing and it’s disheartening to hear. You know our prayers go out to the riders involved in this as they do every time we hear something like this. As riders, we know what it’s like. We say this, there are two people that ride: people that have crashed and people that are going to,” said Hagood.

Hagood explained riders always need to be aware of their surroundings.

“We say all the time to keep your head on a swivel and we’re always watching. So, you know, if you’re involved in a motorcycle accident chances are really good that you’re going to get hurt. So, you really have to be paying attention all the time,” emphasized Hagood.

According to SPD, the crash is still under investigation.

Hagood noted if someone is planning to ride when it’s dark out, he recommends LED lights in their motorcycle to help with visibility.

