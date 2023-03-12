Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average high is 78°, and we’re a little above that today and Monday. Then a chill takes us back to the low 70s for highs Tuesday! But the chill is only temporary: 81° could come back to end the week! In between we have a cold front dropping south across Florida Monday. A few strong storms are possible with the front Monday afternoon/evening. But any storms could be very hit-or-miss around the Suncoast. Another small storm in the upper atmosphere could swing out of the Gulf Wednesday, so a few showers are possible again. Several cold fronts will move across the Suncoast for a couple weeks. That means temperatures will swing up and down as the fronts come our way, and rain showers possible with each front.

Winds will also shift with each front. That affects how much red tide irritation hits the beaches. Westerly winds Monday could increase the irritation. But northerly winds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could lower the irritation levels. The concentrations of the red tide algae remain Moderate to High near our beaches, from north of Clearwater, south all the way to Ft. Myers. There are no signs of an end to the red tide situation in the near future.

red tide (Station)

