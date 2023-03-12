Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average high is 78°, and we’re a little above that today and Monday. Then a chill takes us back to the low 70s for highs Tuesday! But the chill is only temporary:  81° could come back to end the week! In between we have a cold front dropping south across Florida Monday. A few strong storms are possible with the front Monday afternoon/evening. But any storms could be very hit-or-miss around the Suncoast. Another small storm in the upper atmosphere could swing out of the Gulf Wednesday, so a few showers are possible again. Several cold fronts will move across the Suncoast for a couple weeks. That means temperatures will swing up and down as the fronts come our way, and rain showers possible with each front.

Winds will also shift with each front. That affects how much red tide irritation hits the beaches. Westerly winds Monday could increase the irritation. But northerly winds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could lower the irritation levels. The concentrations of the red tide algae remain Moderate to High near our beaches, from north of Clearwater, south all the way to Ft. Myers. There are no signs of an end to the red tide situation in the near future.

red tide
red tide(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into restaurant
Two seriously hurt when unlicensed teen crashes into restaurant on Fruitville Road
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
If passed SB 300 would move the ban to after six weeks of pregnancy.
Two new abortion bills filed to Florida Legislature
"Cruisin' for Charity" was held Sat., March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BubbaQue's BBQ, 6581...
Manatee Children’s Services event raises money for victims of child abuse
Car crashes into restaurant
Two seriously hurt when unlicensed teen crashes into restaurant on Fruitville Road