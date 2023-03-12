Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

People on the Suncoast react to daylight saving time

clock
clock(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight saving time brings a lot of grogginess as people’s bodies adjust to an hour less of sleep.

Sarasota’s Patrick Gillespie, who was playing pickleball, said he’s looking forward to daylight saving time.

“You get a little bit more daylight. We like being active so it makes it a little bit easier to work out each day,” he said.

It’s a sentiment he shares with people like Heidi Burke who say an extra hour of daylight makes a big difference.

“It seems like, to me, it makes your day longer. When you get off of work at 5 o’clock it’s still light out. You can still go out and about. It doesn’t feel like you have to go to bed. I just love it. I wish they could just keep it like this forever.,” said Burke.

Burke’s wish may not be too far-fetched.

Representative Vern Buchanan and Senator Marco Rubio proposed legislation called, the “Sunshine Protection Act”, which would get rid of the twice-a-year clock change in March and November in the U.S.

“I think it makes a lot of sense for a small business, tourism. I was with my grandkids yesterday at Ringling Museum and we spent some time together. It just gives you another hour a day to do whatever you want to do,” said Rep. Buchanan.

But, not everyone wants that extra hour at night.

People like Thurman Brown love the idea of not having to change the clock, but, would rather have that extra hour in the morning.

“As far as politically, I don’t really get involved in that too much. But, I think the steady morning times- I would enjoy the morning time I would imagine,” said Brown.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Car crashes into restaurant
Two seriously hurt when unlicensed teen crashes into restaurant on Fruitville Road
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

Sarasota Motorcycle Crash
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sunny2
Sunday Sun, a Monday storm, a Tuesday chill!
thumbnail
Futurecast
If passed SB 300 would move the ban to after six weeks of pregnancy.
Two new abortion bills filed to Florida Legislature