People on the Suncoast react to daylight saving time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight saving time brings a lot of grogginess as people’s bodies adjust to an hour less of sleep.

Sarasota’s Patrick Gillespie, who was playing pickleball, said he’s looking forward to daylight saving time.

“You get a little bit more daylight. We like being active so it makes it a little bit easier to work out each day,” he said.

It’s a sentiment he shares with people like Heidi Burke who say an extra hour of daylight makes a big difference.

“It seems like, to me, it makes your day longer. When you get off of work at 5 o’clock it’s still light out. You can still go out and about. It doesn’t feel like you have to go to bed. I just love it. I wish they could just keep it like this forever.,” said Burke.

Burke’s wish may not be too far-fetched.

Representative Vern Buchanan and Senator Marco Rubio proposed legislation called, the “Sunshine Protection Act”, which would get rid of the twice-a-year clock change in March and November in the U.S.

“I think it makes a lot of sense for a small business, tourism. I was with my grandkids yesterday at Ringling Museum and we spent some time together. It just gives you another hour a day to do whatever you want to do,” said Rep. Buchanan.

But, not everyone wants that extra hour at night.

People like Thurman Brown love the idea of not having to change the clock, but, would rather have that extra hour in the morning.

“As far as politically, I don’t really get involved in that too much. But, I think the steady morning times- I would enjoy the morning time I would imagine,” said Brown.

