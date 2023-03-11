Advertise With Us
A sunny weekend, but red tide lingers at the beach!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light showers developed Friday evening, just enough to settle the dust. SRQ reported 0.09″, Lakewood Ranch 0.16″, and Venice 0.03″. It’s a sunny and dry weekend, but the “dry” part of our weather pattern could change next week. Several cold fronts will push through the Suncoast. The first is Monday, and we have a chance of a few thunderstorms with that front. We also have MUCH cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cooler air midweek comes with northerly winds. A north wind could push red tide irritation offshore for a few days. Until then, we have more of a westerly component in our winds for the weekend. That type of wind could move the red tide irritation onshore during the weekend. Along with dead fish as a continuing problem, until the red tide concentrations finally drop. Right now there is no way to tell how soon it will go away completely.

red tide
red tide(Station)

