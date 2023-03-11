Advertise With Us
Strong cold front moves through Monday

Nice weekend ahead
Cold front will bring a slight chill Tuesday and Wednesday
Cold front will bring a slight chill Tuesday and Wednesday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move through overnight clearing the area by sunrise on Saturday. A much stronger one will move through on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. An ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER day is in effect for Monday as we will see some disruptive weather as the front moves through our area.

Saturday we wake up with skies clearing and turning only slightly cooler weather moving in behind a weak cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies through the day. Winds will be out of the NNW at 10-15 mph and you will notice lower humidity with those winds.

Sunday we will see a quick turn around to the those winds as they shift to the south and then the southwest through the day in advance of the next storm system. Should be a really nice day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Monday we start off with partly cloudy skies and it will turn breezy through the day. We will see a 70% chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We will see marine advisories issued for boaters on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will warm into the low 80s and then the cooler air settles in on Tuesday.

Tuesday skies will begin to clear and winds will pick up out of the NNW at 15-20 mph and usher in some chilly air. The high on Tuesday will only warm to near 70 degrees for a high.

Wednesday we start off chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. We will see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

