Manatee Children’s Services event raises money for victims of child abuse

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Children’s Services held its first annual “Cruisin’ for Charity” event on Sat., March 11 to support victims of child abuse in Manatee County.

The event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BubbaQue’s BBQ.

“Every dime that we raise today is going to go towards our programs and services that are dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse,” said MCS’s development coordinator Krista Post. “And we do that from start to finish, from initial intervention and abuse cases to ongoing therapy and residential services, any type of support that caregivers need. To raise money for this cause is our community’s gift to these children and these families.”

The show featured viewings and photo opportunities with some of the Sarasota area’s most rare and exotic cars. There was food, drinks, raffles and entertainment.

