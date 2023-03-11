Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children
File - From left to right, Madeleine Moreau, of France (silver medallist, 139.34 points);...
Pat McCormick, 4-time Olympic diving champion, dies at 92
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life