What will the Sunshine Protection Act do for you?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When we “fall back” for the winter, we are on standard time. There is plenty of light and sunshine for the trip to school in early March. When we “spring forward” we are on Daylight Saving Time. The streets are pitch black in winter on Daylight Saving Time. The Sunshine Protection Act would make these long dark mornings permanent.

The last time the U.S. made Daylight Saving Time “permanent” was January, 1974. Most Americans were in favor of it. Until they lived through it. After a winter with sunrise near 8:30 in the morning, approval of permanent Daylight Saving Time nose-dived from 79% to 42%

Florida led the charge to abolish permanent Daylight Saving Time. Within a few weeks of the change, eight children in Florida were killed in car accidents on the way to school. Other states reported similar accidents. A 1974 article in the New York Times quoted Florida governor Reubin Askew:

“The inescapable conclusion is that the darkness had great deal to do with the predawn deaths.”

So called “permanent” Daylight Saving Time lasted 10 months, ending in october, 1974.

Supporters of the Sunshine Protection Act promote the benefits of more afternoon sun for exercise and for tourists. Congressman Buchanan spoke at Lakewood Ranch this week and said.

“Just looking at look at for a Florida standpoint, I think it’s a big, big opportunity for us to get an extra hour a day, especially because, you know, we have a lot of people who like to dine outside. That’s a big deal.

We asked the Congressman what would be different this time compared to 50 years ago, when people hated going to work and school in the dark, and received this written response:

“Congressman Buchanan believes that there is no higher priority than the safety and security of our children and grandchildren. And it is important to note that we already observe Daylight Saving Time for eight out of the twelve months of the year, so any additional changes to our schedules would be somewhat minor. Furthermore, the congressman believes that local communities and school boards know best how to protect our schoolchildren and trusts them to decide if any additional changes to safety protocols or school start times are necessary.”

Later school times were tried in some states in 1974. But a 9 am school start meant parents were late for work and was not a good fix.

But is there a fix? A 2019 poll showed that while 71% of Americans want to end the changing of clocks, only 31% prefer permanent Daylight Saving Time, which is proposed in the Sunshine Protection Act. 40% prefer permanent standard time with earlier sunrise.

The Florida legislature passed a law in 2018 to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the state. But that law only goes into effect if the United States Congress also votes to make it permanent across the country.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.