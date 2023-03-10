Weekend Events in Sarasota and Manatee Counties 3/10-3/12

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Events that will transport you around the globe without leaving the Suncoast!

1. Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival

Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (WWSB ABC7)

Celebrate Women’s History Month at the 24th annual Through Women’s Eyes Film Festival.

When: March 9th-13th

Where: In-Person & Virtual

Screen films from the U.S. and thirteen other countries virtually or attend an in-person screening.

Friday’s opening celebration with a red carpet, reception and speakers will kick off with a screening of the film ‘Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free’ at Ringling College of Art and Design at the Morganroth Theater. Tickets are $100 in advance and $120 at the door.

For information on film schedules and virtual screenings visit: https://watch.eventive.org/twe2023

2. Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival and Lucky Dog Parade

Face painting at the Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival (Tom O'Halloran | WWSB ABC7)

Saint Patrick’s Day comes early this year at the Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival and Lucky Dog Parade.

Enjoy Celtic food, craft beers, entertainment, and face painting for kids.

When: Saturday, March 11th 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Where: Greenbrook Adventure Park for Families, Lakewood Ranch FL, 34202

Pets are encouraged to enter in the annual Lucky Dog Parade and compete for coveted titles.

For more information visit: https://lakewoodranch.com/event/lakewood-ranch-irish-celtic-festival/

3. Tandoor Indian Restaurant Presents Holi Event 2023

Festival of color, spring, and love. (WWSB ABC7)

Tandoor Indian Restaurant invites you to celebrate Holi the festival of colors, spring, and love.

When: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Where: Greenbrook Adventure Park for Families, Lakewood Ranch FL, 34202

Food will be available for purchase including specialty dishes from Tandoor and a fresh dosa grill.

$10 entry tickets will support the Share Care Global charity to benefit children.

For more information visit: https://allevents.in/sarasota/holi-event-2023/200024003078853

