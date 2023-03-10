Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Weekend Events in Sarasota and Manatee Counties 3/10-3/12

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Events that will transport you around the globe without leaving the Suncoast!

1. Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival

Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival
Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival(WWSB ABC7)

Celebrate Women’s History Month at the 24th annual Through Women’s Eyes Film Festival.

When: March 9th-13th

Where: In-Person & Virtual

Screen films from the U.S. and thirteen other countries virtually or attend an in-person screening.

Friday’s opening celebration with a red carpet, reception and speakers will kick off with a screening of the film ‘Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free’ at Ringling College of Art and Design at the Morganroth Theater. Tickets are $100 in advance and $120 at the door.

For information on film schedules and virtual screenings visit: https://watch.eventive.org/twe2023

2. Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival and Lucky Dog Parade

Face painting at the Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival
Face painting at the Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival(Tom O'Halloran | WWSB ABC7)

Saint Patrick’s Day comes early this year at the Lakewood Ranch Celtic Irish Festival and Lucky Dog Parade.

Enjoy Celtic food, craft beers, entertainment, and face painting for kids.

When: Saturday, March 11th 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Where: Greenbrook Adventure Park for Families, Lakewood Ranch FL, 34202

Pets are encouraged to enter in the annual Lucky Dog Parade and compete for coveted titles.

For more information visit: https://lakewoodranch.com/event/lakewood-ranch-irish-celtic-festival/

3. Tandoor Indian Restaurant Presents Holi Event 2023

Festival of color, spring, and love.
Festival of color, spring, and love.(WWSB ABC7)

Tandoor Indian Restaurant invites you to celebrate Holi the festival of colors, spring, and love.

When: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Where: Greenbrook Adventure Park for Families, Lakewood Ranch FL, 34202

Food will be available for purchase including specialty dishes from Tandoor and a fresh dosa grill.

$10 entry tickets will support the Share Care Global charity to benefit children.

For more information visit: https://allevents.in/sarasota/holi-event-2023/200024003078853

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a...
Convicted felon nabbed in Sarasota with weapons, drugs, pleads guilty
Sarasota Police Department
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
Sarasota County evaluating red tide levels, red tide advisory still in effect

Latest News

Boat tour of Sarasota Bay in Manatee County showing lots of red tide still present.
Boat captain says red tide continues to impact the Suncoast and her business
No Swim Advisory issued for Bird Key Park Beach
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Daylight Saving Time
Sunshine Protection Act