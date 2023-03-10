Watch: Manatee deputies nab burglary suspects
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WIMAUMA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released video of the chase and arrest of a burglary suspect.
In a Twitter post, infrared video taken from a sheriff’s department helicopter shows deputies from Manatee and Hillsborough counties giving chase through a residential neighborhood after the man was suspected of stealing from a residential construction site.
One other suspect was arrest during the chase, the department said.
