Watch: Manatee deputies nab burglary suspects

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released video of the chase and arrest of a burglary...
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released video of the chase and arrest of a burglary suspect.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WIMAUMA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released video of the chase and arrest of a burglary suspect.

In a Twitter post, infrared video taken from a sheriff’s department helicopter shows deputies from Manatee and Hillsborough counties giving chase through a residential neighborhood after the man was suspected of stealing from a residential construction site.

One other suspect was arrest during the chase, the department said.

