A warm weekend, much cooler next week, and a chance for a shower

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our very quiet weather pattern is about to change! We’re tracking a steady train of cold front after cold front through mid-March. Each front brings a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. We warm up as each front approaches the Suncoast, then cool down after the front drops to the south. This weather pattern will also bring daily changes to our winds and humidity levels. Our biggest cool down comes Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps only in the low 70s, with dew points into the 40s for a fresh feel to the air.

Red tide effects will change from day to day, also. An onshore south or southwest wind is likely to increase the respiratory irritation we feel. The cooler days with a north or northeast wind blowing offshore could ease the effect of the red tide.

red tide
red tide(Station)

