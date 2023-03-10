Advertise With Us
Venice police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice police are investigating what they believe may have been a murder-suicide Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Villas Drive where a man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say evidence indicated the woman was killed by Charles Payne, 50, who then took his own life.

The investigation is continuing.

