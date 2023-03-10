Advertise With Us
Twin boys get V.I.P. experience with Atlanta Braves at spring training

The two boys got a VIP experience on the field
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Wesley and Wyatt Bass, twin brothers who are fighting cystic fibrosis, got an amazing experience with the Atlanta Braves in North Port.

Thanks to the generosity of the Atlanta Braves, the twins and their home health nurse, Elexas Vasquez, enjoyed a special afternoon. They attended an on-field VIP Experience followed by watching batting practice, got autographs, and visited the LECOM Legends Club.

The 12-year-old boys are part of the Casey Cares Foundation, a Columbia, MD-based nonprofit that provides uplifting programs for critically ill children and their families.

The pair got to enter through the VIP doors and headed on-field for batting practice where they also met the bat boy.

Vasquez stated that, “both boys were given the game balls and won a volleyball during a game giveaway.”

The twins then sat in the LECOM Legends Club where they “loved taking a break and got free sodas and snacks,” said Vasquez.

