Sunshine Skyway Bridge closing Sunday morning for Skyway 10K

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed Sunday morning ahead of the Skyway 10K.

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close at 3:30 a.m. on March 12. Crews are expecting over 8,000 people to take place.

If you have to head from Manatee County to Pinellas County, you’ll have to find another route. The bridge is expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

