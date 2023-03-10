Riverview High teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion for March

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At Riverview High School there is a Health and Physical Education teacher who is making difference in his students’ lives.

David Catalfino is the “HOPE” teacher at RHS.

“HOPE” standing for Health Occupations through Physical Education, and he uses positivity to help his students through curriculum.

Caltalfino said, “My philosophy is that you don’t want to be around someone who is negative.” So he says he makes it his mission to inspire happiness each day.

When Catalfino is not spending his time in class encouraging positivity, he is down at the weight room getting student athletes ready to win.

H e is the head coach of the women’s weightlifting team.

Allysen Byerly is on the team and says ever since her coach has started coaching, she has seen a shift for the better. “Our team has made tremendous growth since he’s been here,” Byerly said. “Just from him being here, our team has doubled in size.”

Catalfino said, “We just try to put a lot of positivity in everything we do, there is good days and bad days, and we try to drive that home.”

The team started with 25 girls in the previous season, and now there are 40 girls on the roster.

This recent season just wrapped up with the team bringing home their first trophy.

While the season was successful, Byerley says its not about winning in Catalfino’s eyes. “He wants to be here. He genuinely wants to help students and help everyone grow,” Byerly said.

Because this teacher and coach wants to help everyone grow, Byerley nominated him for special recognition for the month of March.

Nominate your Chalkboard Champion today!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.