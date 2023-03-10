Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges