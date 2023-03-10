Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges