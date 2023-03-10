Greg Steube meets the people who saved him

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube continues his recovery after a fall from a ladder at his Sarasota home in January, thanking the people who came to his aid after the accident.

Luckily Darrell Woodie saw the fall and made the 9-1-1 call immediately alerting authorities. After the accident Stuebe was immediately attended to by an expert team of Sarasota County firefighters, EMTs, and paramedic personnel. On Tuesday Steube was able to meet and thank the the people who saved his life.

