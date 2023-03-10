Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Greg Steube meets the people who saved him

ABC7 News at 7pm
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube continues his recovery after a fall from a ladder at his Sarasota home in January, thanking the people who came to his aid after the accident.

Luckily Darrell Woodie saw the fall and made the 9-1-1 call immediately alerting authorities. After the accident Stuebe was immediately attended to by an expert team of Sarasota County firefighters, EMTs, and paramedic personnel. On Tuesday Steube was able to meet and thank the the people who saved his life.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody

Latest News

David Catalfino is the Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County.
Riverview High teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion for March
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Iowa on Friday to introduce himself to an expectant...
DeSantis making long-anticipated first Iowa trip ahead of 2024
Daylight Saving Time
What will the Sunshine Protection Act do for you?
thumbnail
Futurecast