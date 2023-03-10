First responders on scene after car crashes into restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders, including Sarasota County Fire and Rescue, are on scene at a local restaurant after a car crashed into the front of the store.

The car slammed into the front of Kacey’s Seafood & More on Fruitville Road near Honore Ave. The Florida Highway Patrol is also on the scene at this time along with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

