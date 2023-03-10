Advertise With Us
DOH-Sarasota provides Red Tide update

The no-swim advisory has been lifted at Bird Key Park Beach
(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is providing an update on red tide conditions in the area.

Red tide is still present at Sarasota County beaches. Each morning, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff evaluate county public beaches and access points to determine if red tide impacts and marine debris wash-up meet the beach cleaning policy threshold. If accumulated debris meets the threshold, mechanical or manual methods are deployed. The no-swim advisory at Bird Key has been lifted, but there are still elevated levels of red tide reported.

As of March 10, fish-kill and marine debris removal has not begun and this morning’s monitoring showed improvements throughout Sarasota County.

The red tide advisories are still in place at all county beaches. The DOH Healthy Beaches sign is flipped to the Red Tide advisory. Individuals with respiratory problems should consider staying away from the beach as red tide can impact your breathing.

