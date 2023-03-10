‘Brain-eating’ amoeba case confined to one home, health officials say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Health officials in Charlotte County say the case of a man who died after ingesting a rare but deadly amoeba appears to be isolated to a single home.

“Lab results have identified a location where the amoeba may have been contracted,” the Department of Health - Charlotte County said in a news release. “The results only detected the amoeba at a private residence at the time of testing. DOH-Charlotte, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), public utilities, and community partners continue to coordinate and have implemented protective measures to neutralize any potential risk.”

The man suffered an infection with naegleria fowleri after using tap water during a nasal rinse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ameba travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue and, in rare situations, causes a devastating infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM.

PAM is almost always fatal. Only about three people in the United States get infected each year.

The health department said there is no indication that the amoeba poses any further threat to the community. Investigations will continue to be conducted to further ensure water safety.

Health officials said a person cannot be infected by drinking tap water.

As always, residents should follow these best practice safety measures:

If your home has been vacant for an extended amount of time, flush your water system.

When making sinus rinse solutions, use ONLY distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before sinus rinsing.

DO NOT allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.

DO NOT jump into or put your head under bathing water (bathtubs, small plastic or inflatable pools) – walk or lower yourself in.

Keep small plastic or inflatable pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.

Keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected with chlorine before and during use.

DO NOT allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their nose. Avoid slip-n-slides or other activities where it is difficult to prevent water going up the nose or consider using nasal clips for added protection.

It is essential to seek medical attention right away if you experience any of the following symptoms after a nasal water exposure, such as a sinus rinse: headache, fever, nausea, disorientation, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, loss of balance, or hallucinations.

DOH-Charlotte is providing nasal clips and educational materials at the location below while supplies last:

Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.

