ABC7 visits St. Pete-Clearwater Airport for a glimpse at SRQ’s future

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is getting a big boost with a green light that will fund renovations. By the time all the work is completed, the cost is expected to reach $70 million.

The airport is planning upgrades to include wide expansive spaces. One of the biggest changes will come in the form of how you will load on and disembark from aircraft.

Currently, passengers board from the ground. ABC7 went to nearby Saint Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport who has a similar set up in its terminals. Multiple times a day passengers and crew exit the terminals walking to the plane and climbing a zig-zag ramp.

”Weather wise, yes, you might need to use an umbrella or raincoat, but it’s just a few steps from the terminal,” said Michelle Routh, public relations director for the airport.

Weather shouldn’t be a big concern because airports locally prioritize safety during the loading of aircraft. The folks at PIE tell ABC7 that while lightning is a concern, Florida law is extremely strict. Workers cannot be on the airfield when lightning is detected. That’s regardless of whether you are loading outdoors or via a jet ramp.

There are also accommodations made for those in wheelchairs, with special ramps for those passengers.

