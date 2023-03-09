Advertise With Us
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman,...
Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, center, walk along the Colonnade following a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House in Washington, on May 6, 2019. Herman wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer, according to court records Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at Woods’ Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn’t provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

ABC7 News at 11pm - March 8, 2023