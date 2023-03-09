Some rain finally in the forecast

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been unusually dry lately with the last measurable precipitation falling on Feb. 12th. in the area. We will see some scattered showers late Friday as a weak cold front moves in and brings an increase in cloudiness and a 40% chance for rain. The timing of the showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be late Friday afternoon through the evening hours. The rain will move out of here by the time sunrise happens on Saturday.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. It will be a little cooler on Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the NW on Saturday morning at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 and subside to 5-10 mph later in the day. Winds on Sunday will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. It will feel a little more comfortable with slightly lower humidity over the weekend.

Monday we will be monitoring the approach of a much stronger cold front moving in Monday. Our rain chances will be increasing throughout the day to 60% by the afternoon. We will see a much better chance for some much needed rain here along the Suncoast. There is also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms as this cold front moves through the area.

It will be windy on Monday with those winds coming from the west at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There will be some marine advisories from Monday through Tuesday. Those winds will switch around to the NNW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts on Tuesday. The high on Monday will warm into the low 80s. It will be much cooler with lows in the low 70s on Tuesday.

Staying warm this weekend (WWSB)

Wednesday we start off rather chilly with lows in the low 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs only in the low 70s.

