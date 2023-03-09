Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota

Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and...
Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and special garbage collections are now available for city residents picking up dead fish on private property.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and special garbage collections are now available for city residents picking up dead fish on private property.

Residents are asked to double-bag the marine debris collected and contact the Solid Waste Division in advance for a special courtesy pickup on a Wednesday or Saturday. PCall 941-263-6170 to make arrangements.

Red tide conditions continue to fluctuate day-to-day and by location with the occasional strong presence of aerosols.

Ceres Environmental Services Inc., a debris management company on standby with the city, will soon remove dead fish and other marine debris from the following parks and rights-of-way:

  • Bayfront Park/O’Leary’s
  • Bird Key Park
  • Centennial Park/10th St. Boat Ramp
  • Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park
  • Hart’s Landing
  • Indian Beach Park
  • Ken Thompson (boat ramp, fishing piers, playground area)
  • New Pass
  • Nora Patterson Bay Island Park North Park
  • Sapphire Shores Park
  • Tony Saprito Fishing Pier
  • Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
  • Whitaker Gateway Park

Crews will remove the debris by hand along the shoreline and by boat in some waterways.

Lido Beach is maintained by Sarasota County with weekly raking and additional service based on the county’s beach cleaning policy.

For red tide updates in Sarasota County, please visit www.scgov.net/redtide.  Mote Marine Laboratory provides a daily beach conditions report and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts current statewide red tide status reports. To report marine turtles, dolphins, manatees and whales please call the FWCC hotline:  1-888-404-FWCC (3922). You can also dial #FWC or *FWC.  For all other types of fish, call 1-800-636-0511 or submit a report online.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But...
Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota
Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a...
Convicted felon nabbed in Sarasota with weapons, drugs, pleads guilty
Sarasota Police Department
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
Sarasota County evaluating red tide levels, red tide advisory still in effect

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time
Sunshine Protection Act
IRS announces Saturday hours at some Florida Taxpayers Assistance Centers
Man accused of shooting 3, including reporter and 9-year-old. pleads not guilty
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody