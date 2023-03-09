Red tide cleanup to begin soon in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide marine debris cleanup will begin soon in city-owned parks and rights-of-way, and special garbage collections are now available for city residents picking up dead fish on private property.

Residents are asked to double-bag the marine debris collected and contact the Solid Waste Division in advance for a special courtesy pickup on a Wednesday or Saturday. PCall 941-263-6170 to make arrangements.

Red tide conditions continue to fluctuate day-to-day and by location with the occasional strong presence of aerosols.

Ceres Environmental Services Inc., a debris management company on standby with the city, will soon remove dead fish and other marine debris from the following parks and rights-of-way:

Bayfront Park/O’Leary’s

Bird Key Park

Centennial Park/10th St. Boat Ramp

Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park

Hart’s Landing

Indian Beach Park

Ken Thompson (boat ramp, fishing piers, playground area)

New Pass

Nora Patterson Bay Island Park North Park

Sapphire Shores Park

Tony Saprito Fishing Pier

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Whitaker Gateway Park

Crews will remove the debris by hand along the shoreline and by boat in some waterways.

Lido Beach is maintained by Sarasota County with weekly raking and additional service based on the county’s beach cleaning policy.

For red tide updates in Sarasota County, please visit www.scgov.net/redtide. Mote Marine Laboratory provides a daily beach conditions report and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts current statewide red tide status reports. To report marine turtles, dolphins, manatees and whales please call the FWCC hotline: 1-888-404-FWCC (3922). You can also dial #FWC or *FWC. For all other types of fish, call 1-800-636-0511 or submit a report online.

