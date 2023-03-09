Advertise With Us
Man accused of shooting 3, including reporter and 9-year-old. pleads not guilty

(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The suspect officials say shot and killed three people, including Spectrum 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, has pled not guilty.

Officials say Keith Moses, 19, shot and killed Nathacha Augustin, 38.

Dylan Lyons was covering the shooting with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. Authorities say Moses returned to the scene and shot Dylan and his photographer there. The photographer is recovering from his injuries.

Officials say Moses then went into a home and shot two more, killing T’yonna Major, 9.

Moses’ plea was filed Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s 9th Circuit Court State Attorney Monique Worrell for written insight into her office’s handling of Moses’ cases in the past. Moses has a lengthy criminal history.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Keith Melvin Moses, 19
