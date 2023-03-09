IRS announces Saturday hours at some Florida Taxpayers Assistance Centers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As tax season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Florida.

850 Trafalgar Court, Maitland, FL 32751

51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

3848 W. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Normally, these centers are open during the week for face-to-face help and people should have appointments to receive services. But during these Saturday hours, walk-ins will be accepted for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. Tax return preparation is not a service provided at IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs).

The IRS’s Contact Your Local Office site lists all services provided at specific TACs.

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours. For a snapshot of the most requested customer service topics, see Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.

Come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

The IRS encourages people to explore IRS.gov before traveling to an office. It’s the fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need.

They can learn about the many self-service tools and resources available to resolve common tax concerns online. Some include IRS identity protection services, requesting Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN), refunds, transcripts and payment options.

Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:

