Drier air and a northeast wind will make for a pleasant day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s back-door cold front is now south of us and high pressure is now building in. Our winds have turned to the east and will shift to the north in the afternoon before returning east.

This wind shift should be of help to those suffering from the red tide irritation near the coast over the last week. Skies will be mostly sunny today and last nights breezy winds will calm a bit. You will likely notice the lower humidity today that will be the result of the drier air filtering in on the northeast wind.

The wind shift will be short-lived. A return to a more westerly wind will occur on Friday, in advance of our second cold front, which will arrive on Friday night. That will bring sunny and cooler air for the weekend. But the big cool down will come on Monday with a more powerful cold front that promises a ten degree or more drop in the Tuesday high temperature.

The Monday front could have a stronger line of storms associated with it and a few of the storms could have some gusty winds. It is too early to assess the severe weather threat.

