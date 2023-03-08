Advertise With Us
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating

Sarasota Police Department
Sarasota Police Department(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is hoping the public will recognize two individuals who beat a man in downtown Sarasota.

Police say that the incident occurred on March 4 around 1:50 a.m. in the 1400-block of Main Street. The victim suffered a brain bleed and multiple fractures.

If you do recognize these individuals, please call Detective Coppinger at 941-263-6026.

