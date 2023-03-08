Sarasota County evaluating red tide levels, red tide advisory still in effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been detected at Sarasota County beaches. Each morning, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff evaluate county public beaches and access points to determine if red tide impacts and marine debris wash-up meet the beach cleaning policy threshold.

If debris meets a certain predetermined threshold, mechanical or manual methods (hand picking, rakes) are deployed. As of March 8, fish-kill and marine debris removal has not begun.

Sarasota County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources staff perform weekly beach raking at Siesta Beach on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, and Lido Beach on Thursdays. This is different than fish-kill-related beach cleaning. The Department of Health-Sarasota issued a Red Tide advisory on Feb. 8 which remains in effect as it is present at all county beaches. The DOH Healthy Beaches sign, see attached, has been flipped to the Red Tide advisory. Individuals with respiratory problems should consider staying away from the beach as red tide can impact your breathing. Sarasota County is home to more than 130 parks, preserves and natural areas with a variety of amenities for birding, running, playgrounds and more.

