Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County evaluating red tide levels, red tide advisory still in effect

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been detected at Sarasota County beaches. Each morning, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff evaluate county public beaches and access points to determine if red tide impacts and marine debris wash-up meet the beach cleaning policy threshold.

If debris meets a certain predetermined threshold, mechanical or manual methods (hand picking, rakes) are deployed. As of March 8, fish-kill and marine debris removal has not begun.

Sarasota County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources staff perform weekly beach raking at Siesta Beach on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, and Lido Beach on Thursdays. This is different than fish-kill-related beach cleaning. The Department of Health-Sarasota issued a Red Tide advisory on Feb. 8 which remains in effect as it is present at all county beaches. The DOH Healthy Beaches sign, see attached, has been flipped to the Red Tide advisory. Individuals with respiratory problems should consider staying away from the beach as red tide can impact your breathing. Sarasota County is home to more than 130 parks, preserves and natural areas with a variety of amenities for birding, running, playgrounds and more.

Register for the Red Tide newsletter

  • TEXT: Sign up by texting the phrase “REDTIDE” to 888777 for text alerts on the latest newsletter.
  • EMAIL: Sign up for the Red Tide newsletter online at scgov.net/redtide.

Stay in the know

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall
Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

Latest News

Sarasota Police Department
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Polk County Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing at middle school
Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a...
Convicted felon nabbed in Sarasota with weapons, drugs, pleads guilty
North Port announces temporary changes to water disinfection process