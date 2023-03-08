Polk County Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing at middle school

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Westwood Middle School student after they say he stabbed a 14-year-old classmate.

The victim, who ABC7 is not naming due to his age, is being charged with multiple felonies.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, and the parents have been notified. Deputies responded to Westwood Middle School around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a student being stabbed. The school immediately went on a lockdown status while deputies searched for the suspect.

Deputies learned that the suspect and victim were fighting on campus, when the suspect stabbed the victim with a fixed blade kitchen knife. Deputies say he then fled the school campus and was located and arrested at about 1:43 p.m. at a relative’s home nearby.

The student led them to the exact location of the knife.

Westwood Middle School lifted the lockdown at around 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.