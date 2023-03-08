Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

NTSB investigating runway incident at SRQ

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an incident last month that...
The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an incident last month that forced an American Airlines jet to abort a landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an incident last month that forced an American Airlines jet to abort a landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

In an announcement on Twitter, the NTSB said the Feb. 16 occurred when an Air Canada Rouge Airbus 321 was cleared for takeoff as the American Airlines Boeing 737 was cleared to land on the same runway.

The American Airlines crew spotted the Air Canada jet on the runway and “self-initiated a go-around,” the tweet said.

No injuries or damage to aircraft was reported. The tweet said a preliminary report on the incident is expected in 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall
Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

Latest News

Drier moves in
Backdoor cold front will make its way past us today
shark
Great White Shark spotted off Suncoast shore
ABC7 News at 11pm - Match 7, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - Match 7, 2023