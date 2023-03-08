NTSB investigating runway incident at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an incident last month that forced an American Airlines jet to abort a landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

In an announcement on Twitter, the NTSB said the Feb. 16 occurred when an Air Canada Rouge Airbus 321 was cleared for takeoff as the American Airlines Boeing 737 was cleared to land on the same runway.

The American Airlines crew spotted the Air Canada jet on the runway and “self-initiated a go-around,” the tweet said.

No injuries or damage to aircraft was reported. The tweet said a preliminary report on the incident is expected in 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.