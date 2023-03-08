Advertise With Us
North Port announces temporary changes to water disinfection process

(Storyblocks)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Utilities has announced it will temporarily change the disinfection process for its potable water supply, from March 15 through May 14.

The water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia. This conversion to free chlorine from chloramines allows the utility to perform distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

A “free chlorine conversion,” as it is known, is a common practice by public water systems that use chloramines to periodically increase the level of disinfectant residual throughout the distribution system.

North Port Utilities water will REMAIN SAFE TO DRINK throughout this process and boiling water is not necessary. Customers may notice a change to the taste and smell from the water. The water may discolor laundered clothes.

Homeowners should flush any cloudy or discolored water that may enter the plumbing by running a faucet for several minutes or until the water runs clear. For information on preventing waterborne germs, visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/preventing-waterborne-germs-at-home.html.

Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices, if needed.

Customers using the water for aquariums should monitor the chlorine residuals and are advised to contact a professional aquarist to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

The utility will flush the water distribution system in conjunction with this change in the process. The flush will allow the free chlorine to move quickly throughout the distribution system.

