Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market

The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron Taylor The Real Estate Guy)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - If you’re in the market for a home with plenty of history, look no further than one listed in Las Vegas.

The $3 million home at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy.

A Zillow listing for the property said the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Caption

However, the property includes four parcels total, including the main home and three guest houses.

The Siegfried & Roy home also includes three pools, a casita and a cabana, as well as numerous other amenities.

Appropriately, the property is home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall
Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state.
Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub
Sarasota Police Department
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years