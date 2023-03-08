Great white shark spotted off the coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A video of a great white shark being spotted off the Sarasota coast is going viral.

Capt. R.C. Gilliland is the man who took the video. He has spent his entire life on boats. But this is the first time he’s ever encountered a great white.

Gilliland said he’s seen several sharks while fishing off the coast.

Generally, he’ll run into a hammerhead or a mako, but at first sight, there was something different about this one. He said by the way it moved and the sheer size of it he figured it had to be a great white.

“I was in the back of the boat and ran to the front of the boat to hop on the video. I didn’t really get a good feel for it because it was coming straight at me—right toward the boat. Then it kind of turned and that’s where in the video that’s where I said, “Holy!” because you didn’t get a good feel for it until you saw the whole thing of it it stretched out along the side of the boat,” said Gilliland.

Gilliland says he’s had some wild experiences with other types of sharks. A few years ago he was trying to reel in a tarpon when a large mako shark came and grabbed it.

But, even then, he said this experience with the great white is one of the coolest.

Chief Scientist of Ocearch Dr. Bob Hueter has spent the better part of his life researching sharks. They are currently tracking three different great white sharks off the coast of Florida.

However, the one seen in that video which went viral about 30 miles off the coast of Sarasota was not one of them.

Dr. Hueter said that’s actually a really good sign. He explained for a while the population was dying down, so seeing white sharks they haven’t come in contact which shows their numbers are increasing.

“It’s been coming back and it’s now rebuilding through conservation efforts. There are more white sharks now off the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic, and here in the Gulf of Mexico. They stay offshore here. They’re no risk at all and are beautiful to see if you’re lucky enough to see it,” said Dr. Hueter.

According to Dr. Hueter the sharks generally stay at least 20 miles off the coast and rarely come to the surface. He said they only come down during the winter time for the warmer waters, but will likely be headed back up the Atlantic coast toward Canada in about a month.

