Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Bradenton Beach mobile homeowners could buy their development that's up for sale.
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home

Latest News

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the annual legislative session Tuesday by touting the state’s...
DeSantis vows to ‘swing for the fences’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes...
DeSantis to argue U.S. should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid
The Transportation Department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies.
Consumer Watch: More airlines end family seating fees amid pressure