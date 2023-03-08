Family sues after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WPBF) - A family that rented a Florida Airbnb has filed a lawsuit after their infant daughter died from fentanyl exposure inside the home.

While visiting Florida, the Lavenir family rented out an Airbnb in Wellington in August 2021. The family’s lawyer, Thomas Scolaro, says they were at the house for just 24 hours when they noticed something wrong with 1-year-old Enora Lavenir.

“After she’s put down for a nap in the early afternoon, the parents arrive and see her with foaming at the mouth and a lifeless body,” Scolaro said.

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was vacationing at an Airbnb. Her cause of death was listed as accidental. (Source: Family photos, WPBF via CNN)

Palm Beach County deputies and the medical examiner determined fentanyl was in Enora’s blood. She died after suffering cardiac arrest, investigators said, from acute fentanyl toxicity. Her cause of death was listed as accidental.

During the investigation, officials recalled going to that same house in July in reference to a loud party. The lawsuit then claims that more than a week later, a man named Aaron Kornhauser booked the home.

Deputies say Kornhauser told them “that the group of individuals who stayed at the residence had used cocaine in the residence and marijuana (weed) was also used in the residence. He is familiar with fentanyl and stated that there is no fentanyl in the residence.”

Kornhauser rented the home just days before the Lavenir family did.

“A 19-month-old baby dies because some folks wanted to get a little bit higher than high. No, that’s not good,” Scolaro said.

The Lavenirs have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in relation to the incident. They are suing Kornhauser, the property owner, the rental manager and Airbnb.

Scolaro says the family hopes to raise awareness for others who plan to book through rental platforms and to ensure changes will be made so that properties are safe for children.

“When you turn it over to the next group, that every surface is wiped down, that every sheet is changed,” Scolaro said.

Airbnb says the Lavenirs were the first people to stay in the home by booking through their company. They say Kornhauser previously booked the property through Vrbo, another rental platform. The company adds that the property is no longer active on their platform.

In court filings, Kornhauser and the property owner denied the allegations in the complaint.

A jury trial has been demanded for this case.

Copyright 2023 WBPF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.