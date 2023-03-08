Experts not convinced “Live Local Act” will produce affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state legislature is set to discuss affordable housing in this session. Senate Bill 102 known as the “Live Local Act” is designed to entice developers to build homes for more attainable prices.

It’s a problem that is plaguing the workforce across the state, but especially here on the Suncoast.

The state legislature trying to alleviate some of the burden by offering what they’re calling the “Missing Middle Property Tax Exemption”.

This allows developers who plan to set aside at least 70 units for affordable housing a tax break.

They’ll be given up to 100% exemption for units designated for families of four who make approximately $62,000—and 75% for units designated for families who make up to $94,000.

Managing Partner of Sanderling Partners John Colon housing doesn’t think those incentives aren’t enough to move the needle for most developers.

“Remember they’re in the game to make a profit. They’re not in the game to be altruistic,” he said, “It’s a free market and they’ll take it as far as they can. It’s supply and demand. There’s not a great supply right now and there’s high demand.”

As someone who works with people trying to find affordable homes, he explained this bill is more geared toward an area’s median income, and not the working class.

“The adjusted median income changes year by year. Whereas workforce housing—when you have a family that’s working and they have to spend more than 30% of their income for housing, that’s a problem,” he said.

Political expert Susan MacManus explained the pressure being put on the state legislature to come up with a remedy for the housing crisis in Florida.

Many working-class people are having to move away from the cities where they work because the prices keep going up, while their salaries stay the same. As a result, the Live Local Act will provide incentives for developers to consider producing more affordable homes.

“Some of the money is encouraging them to take existing structures that just are not making it financially in a number of places. Malls have been converted into affordable housing. Something like that to both build up an area and make affordable housing and not having to start from scratch which sometimes adds a lot to the cost,” she said.

