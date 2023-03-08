Advertise With Us
Discovering the First Condo of the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Before 1963, we didn’t have any true “condos” in Florida. And the first attempt at building a Hi-Rise condo didn’t sell because nobody wanted to be packed in tight with their neighbors! Watch and discover what may be the first condo built on the Suncoast.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

