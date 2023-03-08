A couple of cold fronts heading our way

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have not had any measurable precipitation since Feb. 12th at the weather station at SRQ and that was only .03 of an inch. We could use some rain and it looks like we have a good chance early next week. The front that is going to move through late Friday will only bring a few showers late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

We will see another stronger cold front move through late Monday into early Tuesday next week. This front will bring a much better chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm over a much wider area. It will also bring in some cooler weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also bring in north winds at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday we will see a “backdoor” front move through. Meaning the front will be moving in from the NE as opposed to the normal movement into our area which usually comes in from the NW and moves to the SE. We will see a wind shift on Wednesday which will bring the winds around more to the NE at 10-15 mph. This will tend to keep the harmful impacts of red tide moving offshore. This front will bring only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two. The high on Wednesday will warm into the low 80s inland and mid 80s near the coast.

Thursday those winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts under mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday look for increasing clouds and a 30% chance for a few afternoon showers and a high around 82 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. It will turn a bit breezy with winds shifting to the south and southwest which will tend to bring in the red tide again.

Friday night expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for a few showers as the weak cold front moves in. Most of the rain will be over by sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will only cool a little bit with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Sunday the lows will be in the upper 50s and highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Monday we will see variable cloudiness with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will be on the increase later in the day as a stronger cold front moves in. This front will bring a better chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly Monday night and early Tuesday morning. It will be breezy on Monday with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

