Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Convicted felon nabbed in Sarasota with weapons, drugs, pleads guilty

Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a...
Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.(U.S. District Attorney's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon faces 20 years in prison after Sarasota County deputies found weapons and drugs in his vehicle in September, the state attorney’s office said.

Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Justesen faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison for the firearm offense and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the drug offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 9, 2022, deputies stopped a truck driven by Justesen near the intersection of Williamsburg Street and North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Justesen was towing a motorcycle which had been reported stolen. A search of the truck and trailer yielded two 9mm handguns, an AR-15 rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition of different calibers, approximately 12.6 grams of methamphetamine, a vacuum sealer, a digital scale, assorted pills and tablets of various colors, and approximately $12,000.

At the time, Justesen had multiple prior felony convictions including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota
Fire Truck
Child airlifted after being rescued from pool in Siesta Key
Boxes of frozen food were spilled across I-75
Crash on I-75 ends with assorted frozen foods spilled in median
The new fairways and greens at Bobby Jones Golf Club are taking shape.
Bobby Jones Golf Club on pace to reopen in the fall
Intense Red Tide
Winds Decrease and Change Direction, but Red Tide Remains Intense on the Suncoast

Latest News

Sarasota Police Department
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Polk County Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing at middle school
Sarasota County evaluating red tide levels, red tide advisory still in effect
North Port announces temporary changes to water disinfection process