Convicted felon nabbed in Sarasota with weapons, drugs, pleads guilty

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon faces 20 years in prison after Sarasota County deputies found weapons and drugs in his vehicle in September, the state attorney’s office said.

Clinton Justesen, 48, of Sebring, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Justesen faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison for the firearm offense and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the drug offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 9, 2022, deputies stopped a truck driven by Justesen near the intersection of Williamsburg Street and North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Justesen was towing a motorcycle which had been reported stolen. A search of the truck and trailer yielded two 9mm handguns, an AR-15 rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition of different calibers, approximately 12.6 grams of methamphetamine, a vacuum sealer, a digital scale, assorted pills and tablets of various colors, and approximately $12,000.

At the time, Justesen had multiple prior felony convictions including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.